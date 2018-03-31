Oklahoma City Thunder Statement on Maurice Cheeks' Election to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 31, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has released the following statement regarding assistant coach Maurice Cheeks’ election to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame:

“We are thrilled to congratulate Maurice on his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. This utmost honor is a testament to Mo’s tireless work ethic, love of the game and his innate ability to connect with teammates, coaches and the NBA family at large. A true winner in every sense of the word, he is not only a four-time All-Star, an NBA Champion and one of the most elite defenders in NBA history, but he’s also served as an ambassador to the game - always representing himself and the league with the highest level of grace and class. Basketball is better because of Maurice Cheeks, and the Thunder organization could not be more proud for him to receive the game’s highest distinction.”