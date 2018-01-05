Russell Westbrook Gives Back in Hometown During L.A. Trip
Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation give away a car, open 20th Russell's Reading Room and announce opening of 10 rooms in L.A.
During the Oklahoma City Thunder road trip to Southern California, Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook found ways to give back to his hometown through a series of community-outreach events.
Earlier this week, Westbrook teamed with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to select a family who could benefit from a major gift: the 2017 Kia Sorento SXL that Westbrook won after being named MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game. Westbrook personally surprised Hassan Ibrahim, Jennifer Hall and their four children with the car on Tuesday. Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation is also helping the family by taking care of the car’s registration and insurance for the next year.
On Friday, Westbrook celebrated the opening of his 20th Russell’s Reading Room by also announcing the planned opening of 10 new reading rooms in his hometown of Los Angeles. The latest room dedication took place at Highland Elementary School in Inglewood, California. Between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, the Why Not? Foundation has created a total of 20 Russell’s Reading Rooms, which serve as community centers where children and families can come together in a healthy learning and reading space. In addition to the rooms, Westbrook’s foundation is partnering with Scholastic to bring a school-wide book fair to each of the 10 schools receiving new reading rooms.