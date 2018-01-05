Russell Westbrook Gives Back in Hometown During L.A. Trip

During the Oklahoma City Thunder road trip to Southern California, Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook found ways to give back to his hometown through a series of community-outreach events.

Earlier this week, Westbrook teamed with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to select a family who could benefit from a major gift: the 2017 Kia Sorento SXL that Westbrook won after being named MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game. Westbrook personally surprised Hassan Ibrahim, Jennifer Hall and their four children with the car on Tuesday. Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation is also helping the family by taking care of the car’s registration and insurance for the next year.