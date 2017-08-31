Theme Nights for 10th Thunder Season: Special Recognitions, Team Traditions and Family Fun

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 – The Thunder will share holidays, special recognitions, team traditions and family fun with fans coming to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the 10th season of Thunder Basketball. Today, the team announced its slate of theme nights scheduled for the 2017-18 season.

Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the entire season starting at 10 a.m. Central on Friday, Sept. 8, at okcthunder.com/tickets.

- Thunder Alley: The Thunder will hold Thunder Alley outside of Chesapeake Energy Arena on Reno Avenue prior to select home games in October and November, including the Opening Night game on Oct. 19. Thunder Alley will return for additional games in March and April. For all scheduled dates, Thunder Alley will open to fans three hours prior to tipoff and will close when the game begins.

- Oct. 19 vs. New York: For Opening Night on Thursday, Oct. 19, against the New York Knicks, the team will mark the beginning of its 10th season with a signature giveaway that began on Opening Night of the team’s first season by giving every fan in attendance a commemorative T-shirt.

That same night, each fan will also receive a 2017-18 schedule magnet, courtesy of Sprite.

- Nov. 15 vs. Chicago: The Thunder will celebrate Oklahoma’s strong Native American heritage, hosting Native American Heritage Night on Wednesday, Nov. 15, against the Chicago Bulls. The team annually selects a date in November to recognize National Native American Heritage Month.

- Nov. 22 vs. Golden State and Nov. 24 vs. Detroit: Thunder fans will be able to share the holiday season with the Thunder, starting the week of Thanksgiving. The team will host games the day before and the day after Thanksgiving.

- Dec. 25 vs. Houston: The Thunder will host its third consecutive game on Christmas, with a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Houston Rockets. This marks the eighth time in 10 seasons that the Thunder has been part of the NBA’s global Christmas game tradition.

- Dec. 31 vs. Dallas: For the 10th season, the Thunder and its fans will send off the old year with the annual New Year’s Eve game, taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Dec. 31. This tradition continues alongside several other events downtown for Opening Night, Oklahoma City’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

- Jan. 15 vs. Sacramento: On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Thunder will host the Sacramento Kings and honor the dreams, achievements and legacy of one of our nation’s most influential civil rights leaders.

- Feb. 2 vs. New Orleans: Rumble the Bison will be joined by several of his fellow NBA mascots on Friday, Feb. 2, for the annual Mascot Mania. In addition to welcoming the antics of Rumble’s furry companions, the Thunder will play host to the New Orleans Pelicans.

- March 6 vs. Houston: For the first home game of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Thunder will recognize the growing support for the NBA across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. Hispanic Heritage Night, part of the league’s Noches éne-bé-a, will take place as the Thunder hosts the Rockets on Tuesday, March 6.

- March 12 vs. Sacramento: The Thunder will give special recognition for our current military service members and our veterans at its annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Dell, which will take place on Monday, March 12, against the Sacramento Kings.

- Tickets: Single-game tickets to all Thunder preseason and regular-season home games will be available through okcthunder.com/tickets starting at 10 a.m. Central on Friday, Sept. 8. Fans will be able to purchase up to six tickets for each game, subject to availability. Limited numbers of tickets will be available for each game due to the tremendous support of Thunder Season Ticket Members. In order to best serve the team’s regional fan base, tickets sold directly from the team will only be available for purchase by fans in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Fans will have other opportunities to purchase or win tickets, as well. All fans can browse available tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans now on okcthunder.com/tickets. Tickets purchased from other fans through the Thunder website are fast, secure and guaranteed to be authentic. Please note that prices for these tickets are set by fans, not by the team.

Leading up to game day, fans can enter to win one of 50 pairs of tickets through the Thunder Rewards Zone. The Rewards Zone will begin with the team’s first regular-season game at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 19.

The full Thunder game schedule is available at okcthunder.com/schedule or via the Thunder Mobile App.