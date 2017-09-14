Thunder Experience Coming to the Oklahoma State Fair

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that the team is bringing the Thunder experience to the Oklahoma State Fair, as the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and more will be at the fair to engage with fans and hand out pocket schedules.

Thunder entertainers are scheduled to perform, meet fans and pose for pictures during the first four days of the fair. The full schedule for the entertainment teams can be found below.

The OG&E ThunderBolt, an interactive experience that includes a photo booth, trivia station and measure-ups, will be set up at 14 Flags Plaza from Thursday, Sept. 14, to Sunday, Sept. 17. Fans who stop by the ThunderBolt will have opportunities to win tickets to upcoming events at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Every day of the fair, fans can stop by the Thunder Shop trailer to find special pricing on select novelties, hats, T-shirts, jerseys and more. Prices will start at $2; these items are while supplies last. The Thunder Shop trailer will be located at 14 Flags Plaza from Sept. 14-24.