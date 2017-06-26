Thunder Girls Final Audition to Feature 32 Finalists

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the final audition for the 2017-18 Thunder Girls on Thursday at Riverwind Casino, starting at 7 p.m. Fans of all ages are invited to watch as 32 finalists compete for a spot on the dance team. Admission is free and doors open at 6 p.m. The event will also be streamed live on the Thunder Girls Facebook page (@thundergirls).

A panel of judges – including Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne; a representative from the National Guard; Joey Combs from 98.9 Kiss FM’s Joey and Heather Morning Show; and Mike Ipong from Wild 104.9’s The Wild Wake Up – will assist Thunder staff in determining the final squad. The Thunder will announce the new team at the end of the evening.

During Saturday’s preliminary audition, judges narrowed the full audition group down to 32 ladies for Thursday’s final.

Further information on the Thunder Girls, including photos and videos from the open audition, is available at okcthunder.com.

The Thunder Girls are presented by Riverwind Casino. Members of the team make about 200 appearances each year throughout the community and serve as ambassadors for the team at home and overseas.

