Tickets on Sale for Breakfast With Rumble

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold its sixth annual Breakfast with Rumble special event on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cox Convention Center Arena benefitting the Thunder Cares Foundation. Rumble will be joined by six of his mascot friends for a fun morning that will include a breakfast buffet and appearances by the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers. Guests can take photos with Rumble and will receive an autographed mascot poster. There will also be an exclusive live performance by Rumble and his fellow mascots.

The weekend will tip off with Mascot Mania on Friday, Feb. 2, as Rumble welcomes his furry companions to the Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.

Tickets for Breakfast with Rumble are $100 ($50 of which is tax-deductible) each and can be purchased by going to okcthunder.com/breakfastwithrumble