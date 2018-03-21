MidFirst Bank to Sponsor Thunder Launchpad

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 ­­– The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced MidFirst Bank as the cornerstone sponsor of the Thunder Launchpad, the Thunder’s new business accelerator program in partnership with StitchCrew. The Thunder Launchpad Fueled by MidFirst Bank will seek to bolster innovation, entrepreneurialism and expand the local economy for the next generation workforce in Oklahoma.

“The Thunder and MidFirst Bank uniting to help advance a new generation of business diversity is a great step forward for Oklahoma,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president for the Thunder. “The Thunder Launchpad Fueled by MidFirst Bank shows a commitment to fostering growth and developing local talent in our community."

“MidFirst is excited to support the Thunder Launchpad, and we look forward to the positive impact this program will have on the local economy,” said Garland Wilkinson, chief operating officer for MidFirst Bank. “MidFirst has long supported small businesses in our community and the Thunder Launchpad will provide a unique opportunity to further that commitment.”

The first group of founders will officially begin work in the Thunder Launchpad Fueled by MidFirst Bank space today, March 21. The different companies within the program vary from agriculture studies to virtual reality advancements in the medical field. The Thunder also aims to host a variety of other events and programs within the Thunder Launchpad Fueled by MidFirst Bank to enhance technology education, ideation and networking, with the goal of fostering the growing tech innovation community locally.