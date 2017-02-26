

Imparting Thunder Fit Lessons



by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com Photography by Zach Beeker | OKC Thunder Thunder Fit Clinic is presented by Homeland



Unleashing one blistering spike after another, Thunder big man Enes Kanter patrolled the paint using a confounding mix of big hands, zippy reflexes and uncanny timing in a 6-foot-11 frame drawing oohs and aahs during layup drills at one of the courts inside the 32,000 square feet Edmond gym of Solid Rock Basketball.

The bemused young challengers of “Who Can Score on Enes?” quickly found out that Kanter was not going to simply let them convert at the hoop easily in this cat-and-mouse exercise.

Kanter along with teammates Jerami Grant and Semaj Christon spent Saturday afternoon leading a Thunder Fit clinic for 40 kids from Chickasaw Youth Services to send a message of leading a healthy lifestyle centered on hoops, exercise and nutrition.

Reimagining the hoops drills in the name of rim protection has become a pastime favorite for the fun-loving Kanter at these clinics. It always delivered the biggest of thrills and cheers—especially when a precocious youngster can get the best of the Turkish center generating laughter and smiles all around.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have a chance to play with an NBA player. They’re having so much fun trying to finish over me,” said Kanter. “When they get a bucket, they get really excited. It’s all about having fun and getting in the Thunder spirit.”

But behind the merciless shot rejections, there was a lesson to be learned for the kiddos going through the Kanter gauntlet at this station—perseverance.

“Never give up. Try to play your hardest,” said Kanter. “You can’t always be perfect.”

To the cohort at the nutrition station, Grant communicated the importance of being discerning with food selection in taking care of one’s body. The lithe forward shared his meal routine on a typical day while fielding questions from the group.

“Whenever we can teach them and help them learn, it’s great for us and great for them,” said Grant. “It’s definitely important for them to grow up eating right so they can stay healthy.”

From staying persistent to exercising judiciousness, Christon was in charge of demonstrating discipline and focusing on the task at hand by taking participants through a number of ball-handling drills. Most of all, the chance to connect with the youth and build camaraderie with teammates while giving back at the same time was rewarding for Christon.

“For us to come out here with the kids to show them things about the game from how we eat and how we train is always great,” said Christon.

Welcome to the block party. Kanter puts the young hoopers' offensive game to the test.

Fuel for health. Some of Grant's favorite foods include corn and fish.

B-ball fun with the youth. Christon: “I just like giving back. I like seeing the kids' faces and interacting with them.”