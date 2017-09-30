

Celebrating Loyalty and Excellence at ThunderFest With Russ



by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com

Russell Westbrook had a party with the Thunder faithful in a celebration to remember. Swirling with excitement, 4,500 strong gathered at Edmond North High School on Sunday afternoon for ThunderFest to honor OKC’s long-time superstar guard.

Throughout the day, Rumble the Bison and the Thunder Girls delivered high-fives and hugs. Fans flocked food trucks. The DJ churned out Top 40 hits. Indeed, there was no shortage of selfies and good vibes for keepsakes.

The momentous day served as a special nod to the values of family, commitment and loyalty.

Overlooking a sea of oversized thank-you posters and signs from atop the stage, Westbrook took the opportunity to reflect how much the fans meant to him and his family prompting the uproarious crowd to shower him with “MVP” and “loyalty” chants.

Soon thereafter, fans filed inside the school’s gym to get a first look at the team they will be cheering on for the upcoming season at the 10th annual Blue and White Scrimmage.

4,500 strong. The Thunder faithful gathered together to honor Russell Westbrook and his contributions on and off the court. Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Feelin' the love. Westbrook: “I like where I'm at. I like to see the fans, and I enjoy where I play basketball, and obviously with the extension, it shows that.” Photo by Layne Murdoch | NBAE via Getty Images

M-V-P!! M-V-P!! Fans serenade Westbrook with "MVP" and "loyalty" chants. Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

10 years and counting. Westbrook: "The people here, they're genuine. They truly obviously love me and love the team, and they stay strong to that, and that's something that you don't find many places.” Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

A day to remember. Westbrook greets fans on his way to the stage. Photo by Layne Murdoch | NBAE via Getty Images

Best fans in the world. Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder