TACO THROWDOWN AND FAN GIVEAWAYS ON TAP AS SAN ANTONIO SPURS HOST GOLDEN STATE IN GAME 3 THURSDAY

SAN ANTONIO (April 16, 2018) – Fans will have the opportunity to judge a San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Taco Throwdown when the first round of the NBA Playoffs moves to the AT&T Center for Game 3 on Thursday, April 19. Additionally, every fan in attendance at Thursday’s matchup will receive a free playoffs t-shirt from H-E-B, the presenting partner of the Spurs 2018 Playoffs.

Prior to tipoff against the Warriors, AT&T Center executive chefs Manny Arredondo and Tony Domingue (DOE-mang) will challenge Oracle Arena Executive Chef Tim Wetzel to a Taco Throwdown inside the Bud Light Courtyard at 7 p.m. A panel of celebrity judges will evaluate the culinary competition to determine the winner of the championship belt. Fans can sample both tacos and cast their vote via the Official Spurs Mobile App, presented by BBVA Compass. The tacos, served together with chips and salsa, will be available for purchase on each level of the arena throughout the first round of the playoffs.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Bud Light Courtyard prior to Game 3 vs. the Warriors will receive a pair of Spurs sunglasses as Bud Light WARM UP tips off with local band The Weak Knights at 6:30 p.m. The official Spurs pregame party will start two hours before tipoff at every Spurs playoff game at the AT&T Center and allows fans to skip the lines so they can enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games and Bud Light Spurs Hour drink specials. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music at Bud Light OVERTIME.

2018-19 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every home Spurs game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. To join the Spurs Family, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or 210-444-5050.

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.