SPURS SIGN LONDON PERRANTES

SAN ANTONIO (August 23, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard London Perrantes. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Perrantes, 6-2/190, most recently played with the Miami Heat in the 2017 MGM Resorts Summer League, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.50 steals in 27.9 minutes. He also appeared in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League with the Heat, averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.33 steals in 28.4 minutes.

Perrantes played four years at the University of Virginia and is the school’s all-time leader in games played (138) and minutes played (4,425). During his senior season, Perrantes averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 32.1 minutes, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. For his career with Cavaliers, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds in 32.1 minutes while shooting .409 (211-516) from beyond the arc, second all-time in UVA history.