SPURS SIGN JOEL ANTHONY TO SECOND 10-DAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 2, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed Joel Anthony to a second 10-day contract.



Anthony was previously signed to a 10-day contract with San Antonio on Jan. 23. He’s appeared in three games with the Silver and Black, averaging 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.3 minutes. Additionally, Anthony was in training camp this season with the Spurs where he saw action in all six preseason games, averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.9 minutes before being waived on Oct. 22.



Prior to joining the Spurs, the nine-year NBA veteran most recently played with the Detroit Pistons during the 2015-16 season. The UNLV product has also played for the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, where he spent his first six-plus seasons and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013. In his nine NBA seasons, Anthony has appeared in 474 career games, averaging 2.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.11 blocks in 14.7 minutes.



Anthony will be available for tonight’s Spurs-76ers game.