SPURS SIGN JOEL ANTHONY TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract.

Anthony (6-9, 245), was in training camp with the Spurs earlier this season where he appeared in six preseason games, averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.9 minutes before being waived on Oct. 22.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Anthony most recently played with the Detroit Pistons during the 2015-16 season. The UNLV product has also played for the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, where he spent his first six-plus seasons and won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. Anthony has appeared in 471 career games, averaging 2.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.11 blocks in 14.7 minutes.

Anthony will wear No. 30 for the Silver and Black.