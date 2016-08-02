SPURS SIGN DAVID LEE

SAN ANTONIO (August 2, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward-center David Lee. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Lee, 6-9/245, is a two-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2013) who was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2013. An NBA Champion with Golden State in 2015, Lee has played 750 career games and holds averages of 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes while shooting .533 (4,339-8,146) from the floor and .774 (1,977-2,553) from the free throw line.

The 11-year veteran finished last season with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting .636 (91-143) from the floor in 17.3 minutes over 25 games. Lee started the year with the Boston Celtics and averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 appearances before being waived on Feb. 19.

Originally drafted by New York in the first round (30th overall) of the 2005 NBA Draft, the former Florida Gator spent his first five NBA seasons (2005-10) with the Knicks and averaged 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes over 368 games. Lee was traded to Golden State following the 2009-10 season and would go on to average 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.2 minutes over 327 appearances with the Warriors before being dealt to Boston on July 9, 2015.

Lee is one of just three players in the NBA to total at least 10,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists over the last 10 seasons, along with current Spur Pau Gasol and former San Antonio forward Tim Duncan.