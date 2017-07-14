SPURS SIGN BRANDON PAUL

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Brandon Paul. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Paul, 6-4/200, most recently played with Cleveland in the 2017 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.33 steals in 25.3 minutes over three games. He also suited up for Dallas at the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.25 steals in 29.1 minutes in four appearances.



Spending last season with Anadolu Efes in Istanbul, Turkey, Paul averaged 8.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.04 steals in 17.3 minutes while shooting .415 (39-94) from three-point range in 23 Euroleague appearances. After four seasons at the University of Illinois, he has played internationally in three of the four seasons since going undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent the 2013-14 season with Nizhny Novgorod in Russia before playing in the NBA G League in 2014-15, averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.14 steals in 26.3 minutes in 43 games with the Canton Charge. Paul spent the 2015-16 season with Divina Seguros in Spain before joining Anadolu Efes last year.

