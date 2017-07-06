SPURS SIGN 2017 FIRST ROUND PICK DERRICK WHITE

SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed Derrick White. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

White, 6-4/190, was selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft (29th overall). Currently playing with San Antonio in the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League, the rookie is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes in his first two appearances.

The Parker, Colorado native spent the 2016-17 season at the University of Colorado, where he was named to the All-Conference First Team in the Pac-12, as well as the All-Defensive Team and All-Tournament Team.

In his lone season in Boulder, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.44 blocks and 1.24 steals in 32.8 minutes while shooting .507 (205-404) from the floor, .396 (57-144) from three-point range and .813 (148-182) from the free throw line. White became one of three players in the last 20 seasons to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 blocks for a season in Division I college basketball, along with Chicago’s Dwyane Wade and the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz.

Prior to joining the Buffalos, White played three seasons at Division II University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he is the school’s all-time leader in career points (1,912) and assists (343). He earned All-America honors in his final season, averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. White averaged 22.0 points in his three-year career at UCCS, helping the team to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.