SPURS RE-SIGN PATTY MILLS

SAN ANTONIO (August 4, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Patty Mills. Per team policy, details of the contract were not announced.

During the 2016-17 season Mills appeared in 80 games, averaging 9.5 points, a career-best 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in a career-high 21.9 minutes while shooting .440 (273-621) from the field, .414 (147-355) from beyond the arc and .825 (66-80) from the foul line. He ranked 11th in the NBA in three-point field goal percent while tying Kawhi Leonard in team-high honors with 147 made three-pointers.

For his career, Mills is averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes in 709 games while shooting .436 (1,291-2,958) from the field, .395 (592-1,498) from three-point range and .833 (290-348) from the foul line. Since entering the NBA in 2009 his 550 made three-pointers coming off the bench is the most of any player in the league shooting .390-or-better from long range. Among Spurs all-time leaders, Mills ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage (.399, 543-1,361) and sixth in three-pointers made (543).

A native of Canberra, Australia, Mills has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2007. He played for the Bombers in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, becoming the youngest player in the history of Australia to compete in the Olympic Games in basketball. Mills was the leading scorer of the 2012 Olympics in London, averaging 21.2 points for the Aussies. He posted a tournament-high 39 points vs. Great Britain on Aug. 4, 2012. In the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Mills helped guide Australia to a fourth place finish, averaging 21.3 points which ranked second in the tournament amongst scoring leaders.

A product out of St. Mary's, Mills recently completed his eighth NBA season and his sixth with the Spurs. Mills, who initially signed with San Antonio on March 27, 2012, was originally drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 55th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.