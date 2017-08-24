SPURS RE-SIGN MANU GINOBILI

SAN ANTONIO (August 24, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Manu Ginobili. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



The upcoming season will mark Ginobili’s 16th campaign with the Silver and Black, which will make him the eighth player in NBA history to spend his entire career with one team and play at least 16 seasons, along with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller and John Havlicek.



Over the course of his 15-year NBA career, Ginobili has appeared in 992 games, averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.36 steals in 25.8 minutes. He has shot .447 (4,383-9,799) from the field, .370 (1,431-3,863) from three-point range and .826 (3,270-3,958) from the free throw line.



The native of Argentina was drafted by the Spurs with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft. Coming to San Antonio in 2002, he is the Spurs all-time NBA leader in three-pointers made (1,431), while ranking second in steals (1,349), third in games (992), fourth in free throws made (3,270), as well as fifth in total points (13,467) and assists (3,838). He has twice been named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011). The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and two-time All-Star (2008, 2011), He and Parker currently have 652 wins together, fourth-most of any teammates in NBA history. Trailing only Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, Ginobili owns the third-best winning percentage in NBA history of any player that has played at least 500 games (.729, 723-269).



The four-time NBA champion has appeared in 213 career playoff games, averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.34 steals in 28.0 minutes. Ginobili and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA postseason history with at least 3,000 points (3,009) and 300 three-pointers (318) in the playoffs. One of 10 players ever to appear in over 200 playoff games, he has come off the bench 160 times and is the all-time leader in NBA postseason history as a reserve in points (1,969), assists (560), total rebounds (620), steals (198), three-pointers made (220), field goals made (615) and free throws made (519). Ginobili and Parker have 131 playoff wins together, which is tied for the most of any duo in postseason history.

Ginobili has been a member of the Argentinian National Team since 1998. He led his home country to the gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and is one of only two players to have won a Euroleague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal (Bill Bradley).