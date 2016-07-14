SPURS RE-SIGN MANU GINOBILI

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Manu Ginobili. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

The upcoming season will mark Ginobili’s 15th campaign with the Silver and Black. Over the course of his NBA career, he has appeared in 923 games, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.37 steals in 26.3 minutes. He has shot .450 (4,212-9,360) from the field, .369 (1,342-3,636) from three-point range and .827 (3,184-3,851) from the charity stripe.



Ginobili, who was drafted by San Antonio with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft, is the Spurs all-time NBA leader in three-pointers made (1,342), ranks second in steals (1,267), fourth in games played (923) and free-throws made (3,184), as well as fifth in total points (12,950) and assists (3,655). He has twice been named to the All-NBA Third Team (2008, 2011). The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and two-time All-Star (2008, 2011), Ginobili currently owns the best winning percentage of any active player in the NBA (.728, 672-251). Last season, Ginobili, along with teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, became the all-time winningest trio when they recorded their 541st victory together at Boston on Nov. 1, 2015. They finished the season with 575 regular season wins together.



The four-time NBA champion has appeared in 197 career playoff games, averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.37 steals in 28.9 minutes. Last postseason, he passed Michael Jordan for 11th all-time in postseason wins (120). The Argentina native is one of only nine players in NBA postseason history (Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, LeBron James, Clyde Drexler and Dwyane Wade) with at least 2,500 points (2,903), 800 rebounds (820), 700 assists (772) and 250 steals (269) in the playoffs. Of the 197 postseason games he’s appeared in, Ginobili has come off the bench 145 times and scored 1,878 points in those appearances, the most of any reserve in NBA history.



Ginobili has been a member of the Argentinian National Team since 1998. He led his home country to the gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, becoming one of only two players to have won a Euroleague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal (Bill Bradley). In 2010 he was awarded the Diamond Konex Award, given to the most important sportsman of the decade in Argentina.