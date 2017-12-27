Spurs Nike City Edition Jerseys Pay Tribute to Military City USA

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled today the Nike City Edition uniforms that will be worn by the Silver and Black in 2018. The camouflage-patterned jersey tops and shorts were modeled after the U.S. Army Combat Uniform and honor the servicemen and servicewomen of the U.S. Armed Forces, many of whom have spent time in Military City USA during their careers.

The Spurs will debut the Nike City Edition uniforms when they host the Philadelphia 76ers during a USAA Salute Night on Friday, Jan. 26 at the AT&T Center. All active duty military personnel and veterans receive up to 40 percent off of Salute Night Tickets with a Military I.D. For more information on Spurs Salute Nights and to purchase tickets, go to Spurs.com/Salute.

The silver-and-black camouflage uniforms feature the signature Spur logo on the left side of the chest, with the player number to the right. The jersey number, Nike Swoosh logo, and trim on the tops and shorts are contrasted in white for a clean accent on the classic jerseys.

In the first season of its new partnership with the NBA, Nike engineered four primary jerseys for each franchise, using over two-and-a-half decades of research and development with basketball players at all levels to create top performance gear that focuses on the weight, fit and construction of the uniforms. The Spurs debuted their white Association Edition, black Icon Edition, and gray Statement Edition jerseys earlier this season.

Swingman and authentic versions of the jerseys will be available for purchase at the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center and online at SpursFanShop.com at a later date.