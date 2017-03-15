SPURS INJURY UPDATE - 3/15/17

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to resume all basketball-related activities. After Aldridge had an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia in Oklahoma City on March 9, the Spurs medical staff led a process that included multiple tests and examinations as well as consultation with numerous experts in the field.

"We are thankful that LaMarcus will be able to rejoin the team," said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. "All of us have been impressed with the professionalism and grace he has shown in dealing with this difficult situation."

Aldridge is available to play in tonight's Spurs-Blazers game with no restrictions.