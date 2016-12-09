SPURS ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DETAILS FOR TIM DUNCAN JERSEY RETIREMENT NIGHT PRESENTED BY H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 9, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced additional details regarding Tim Duncan’s Jersey Retirement Night presented by H-E-B on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the Silver and Black host the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. CST. A special postgame ceremony honoring Duncan will take place on the AT&T Center floor and will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest and the FOX Sports Go app and will be carried live by WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN-FM 107.5.

All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative Tim Duncan T-shirt courtesy of H-E-B and BlackJack Speed Shop. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with a replica banner of Duncan’s retired No. 21 jersey and with the Spurs five NBA Championship trophies. During halftime, renowned speed artist Vilas Nayak will paint an image of Duncan that will be auctioned off by Silver & Black Give Back at a later date. At the end of the third quarter, all fans are encouraged to be in their seats and will be asked to hold out a commemorative placard which will come together to create a special message to honor Duncan.



Spurs.com and Spurs social media accounts are currently honoring the 5-time NBA Champion’s career with a retrospective that highlights Duncan’s accomplishments, accolades and the indelible impact he’s had on San Antonio and the Spurs. “21 Days of Tim Duncan,” which launched on Nov. 27, showcases a wealth of historical photos, archive video, informational graphics and reactions around the league that celebrate Duncan’s 19-year career in a Spurs uniform that featured five championships and a 1,072-438 regular-season record. The .710 winning percentage is the best 19-year stretch in NBA history and was the best in all of the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB over that time. Fans are encouraged to participate in the celebration by submitting personal stories, moments and messages on social media using the hashtag #DearTim. The best entries will be shared on Spurs.com and in-game on Dec. 18.



Prior to the postgame ceremony, some of Tim Duncan’s best H-E-B commercials will be shown along with videos chronicling each of the Spurs five NBA titles.



A limited number of tickets are still available for Duncan’s Jersey Retirement Night. To ensure an authentic and secure purchase for this and all other Spurs games go to spurs.com.