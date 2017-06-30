SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017 UTAH SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (June 30, 2017) — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their roster for the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League. The Utah Summer League will take place from July 3-6 in Salt Lake City.



This year’s rosters includes Spurs forward Davis Bertans and guards Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray. In his first season with the Silver and Black, Bertans appeared in 67 games, averaging 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes while shooting .399 (69-173) from beyond the arc.



Forbes saw action in 36 games during his rookie season in San Antonio, averaging 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes. He also appeared in 19 games with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 23.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.32 steals in 35.5 minutes. The former Michigan State Spartan played with the Spurs in the 2016 NBA Summer League in Utah and Las Vegas, averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 25.3 minutes while shooting .400 (16-40) from beyond the arc in eight total games.



In his first season with the Spurs, Murray appeared in 38 games, averaging 3.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes. The former Washington Huskie also appeared in 15 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.00 steals in 35.1 minutes. In last year's Las Vegas Summer League Murray averaged 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.6 minutes over five games .



Several other Spurs prospects are included on this year’s roster, including San Antonio’s 2017 draft picks Derrick White (first round, 29th overall) and Jaron Blossongame (2nd round, 59th overall), and Cady Lalanne who San Antonio selected in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft.



Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy will have head coaching responsibilities in Utah.



Complete coverage of the Spurs summer league action, including box scores, photos and game summaries, will be available at spurs.com.



Prior to departing for Salt Lake City, the Spurs will hold several practices at the Spurs practice facility. The roster and game schedule are listed below: