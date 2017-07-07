SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017 LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (July 7, 2017) — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017, which will take place from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.



San Antonio’s roster this summer includes three players who spent their rookie seasons with the Spurs last year: Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray, all of whom recently helped guide the Silver and Black in the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League.



Bertans, the only rookie in Spurs history to record at least 60 three-pointers and 20 blocks in his first season, played in all three games in Utah and averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.4 minutes. Forbes became the first Spurs rookie to score 20-or-more points in a half since Tim Duncan in 1998 last season and led the team by averaging 21.3 points in 29.6 minutes in three games in Salt Lake City while shooting .478 (11-23) from three-point range. Murray, who last year became just the fourth San Antonio rookie to record a double-double in a playoff game, appeared in two games and averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.00 steals in 19.2 minutes.



Other Spurs prospects on this year’s roster include San Antonio’s 2017 draft picks Derrick White (first round, 29th overall) and Jaron Blossomgame (second round, 59th overall).



Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy will be the head coach of the team in Las Vegas.



Complete coverage of the Spurs summer league action will be available at spurs.com.