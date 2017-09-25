SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017-18 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

San Antonio will hold media day on Monday, Sept. 25, with training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26
Posted: Sep 25, 2017

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 24, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2017-18 training camp roster. 

 

The current Spurs roster stands at 19 players, and includes the addition of Amida Brimah

 

Brimah (6-10/230) played four seasons at the University of Connecticut, averaging 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.64 blocks in 24.7 minutes over 33 games last year in his senior season. A native of Ghana, Brimah is UConn’s all-time leader in career field goal percentage (.637, 347-545) and ranks third in school history in career blocks (367) and blocks per game (2.76), helping the Huskies to the 2013-14 NCAA Championship.  

 

San Antonio will hold media day on Monday, Sept. 25, with training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26.

 

