SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK AWARDS OVER $100,000 IN FACILITY GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2017) – Silver & Black Give Back has awarded over $100,000 in facility grants to four local nonprofits, whose programs serve the youth of San Antonio and support SBGB’s mission to empower youth through service and sports. The four nonprofits who will benefit from the donations are Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio – Calderon Branch, Healy-Murphy Center, Presa Community Center, and The Children’s Shelter.

Each of the organizations provides a safe place for San Antonio kids to learn, grow and compete, and two of the groups are SBGB alumni. Presa Community Center participated in the Team Up Challenge in 2011, empowering local youth to become active participants in the community. Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio – Calderon Branch currently hosts the Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL).

Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio – Calderon Branch will use the $35,732 SBGB Facility Grant to repurpose the former boxing gym at the Calderon Clubhouse as a multipurpose program and community space. Funds will go towards new windows, flooring, lighting, painting, and baseboards, as well as necessary internal network cabling, electrical work, and lighting replacements.

Healy-Murphy Center received a $15,000 grant from Silver & Black Give Back. The community center will use the funds to repair, refinish, and restripe the 78-year-old hardwood floors in the gymnasium.

Presa Community Center was awarded $56,950 for grounds improvements and outdoor seating to enrich the comprehensive programs in place for all who frequent the center. Updates will include a multi-purpose playing field, a basketball court resurface, rubber mulch under an existing playscape, low-rise bleachers, picnic tables, and benches.

The Children’s Shelter will receive $36,048 to replace the gymnasium flooring on the campus of the emergency shelter. The gym serves as a place for children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned to play basketball, ride bikes, and be kids again. The gym also serves as the campus’s largest meeting area for town hall meetings and community outreach events.

-spurs.com-

About Facility Grants

Silver & Black Give Back Facility Grants were implemented in 2014 to invest in the infrastructure of facilities that provide our students with safe places to play and learn the valuable life lessons gained through teamwork and competition. The funding is available to youth-serving nonprofit organizations.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988 coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League and the Team Up Challenge. Together, our community has the power to empower and create lasting change throughout San Antonio. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.