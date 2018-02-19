SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK TO AWARD $250,000 TO YOUTH SERVING NONPROFITS FOR SITE IMPROVEMENTS THROUGH OPERATION RENOVATION

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 19, 2018) – South Texas youth serving nonprofits in need of structural improvements can apply now through April 6 to receive a 2018 Operation Renovation facility grant for up to $250,000 from Silver & Black Give Back. Applications are available to youth-serving nonprofits located in Bexar County and the Coastal Bend region, including Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties. Organizations can apply for the entire $250,000 allotment or smaller amounts as needed. Grants are set to be awarded in July.

Qualified nonprofits should visit SBGB.org to start the application process, which includes a project budget and three bids for services provided. To qualify for a 2018 Operation Renovation facility grant, applicants must be designated as tax-exempt by the IRS and have a minimum 10-year lease or use agreement for the facility. Applications for the 2018 awards will be due on April 6. This year’s grants have extended to include youth-serving nonprofits in the Coastal Bend region in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Since 2014, SBGB’s Operation Renovation has provided over $600,000 in donations, leading to over 85,000 square feet of renovations across 20 sites. Operation Renovation has contributed resources for nonprofits to continue providing services through hot summers, helped sites meet building safety codes, and funded ADA equipment for ability-inclusive programs. Past projects have included new HVAC systems, sun shades, gym soundproofing, refurbished outdoor courts, added learning spaces, and more.

About Operation Renovation

Silver & Black Give Back’s Operation Renovation was implemented in 2014 to invest in the infrastructure of facilities that provide our students with safe places to play and learn the valuable life lessons gained through teamwork and competition. The funding is available to youth-serving nonprofit organizations.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988 coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Team Up Challenge and Operation Renovation. Together, our community has the power to empower and create lasting change throughout San Antonio. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.