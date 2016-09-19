SAN ANTONIO SPURS SINGLE GAME TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 19, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that single game tickets for the first half of the 2016-17 regular season will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets for Spurs games through Feb. 4. Follow the Spurs on social media, download the Official Spurs Mobile App or sign up for the Spurs Fan Club to access the special pre-sale and a chance to purchase early. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office.

The Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Other notable Spurs home games in the first half of the season include matchups against: the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 5; the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Nov. 9; the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 29; the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Dec. 25 and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Fans can get their first live look at the 2016-17 Spurs team when the Silver and Black host the Atlanta Hawks in a preseason matchup on Oct. 8. Tickets for all three Spurs home preseason games are on sale now.

Fans interested in season ticket memberships can sign up for the Spurs Season Ticket Wait List by placing a $100 deposit per seat that will be applied to the eventual purchase of season ticket packages. For information on group tickets, mini-plans or to join the Spurs Season Ticket Wait List, visit Spurs.com or call 210-444-5050.

Single game ticket availability for the second half of the season will be announced in January.

The 2016-17 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.