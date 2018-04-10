SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOLD GRAND OPENING OF DOWNTOWN PLAYOFFS POP-UP SHOP ON FRIDAY, APRIL 13

SAN ANTONIO (April 10, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs postseason party will tip off in downtown San Antonio with the grand opening of a Spurs Playoffs Pop-Up Shop on Friday, April 13 from 5–9 p.m. The store, located at 400 N. St. Mary’s St., will offer official Spurs Playoffs merchandise and more for every fan of the Silver and Black.

Special guests will bring the gameday atmosphere to Friday’s grand opening, where the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a free Spurs Playoffs car magnet. Beginning Saturday, April 14, the Spurs Playoffs Pop-Up Shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. until April 30.

The Spurs Playoffs Pop-Up Shop is a part of the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development & Operations Department’s efforts to activate vacant downtown properties and create an environment that engages customers and authenticates downtown as a vibrant urban space, ready for long-term investment.

The Silver and Black are making their 21st consecutive postseason appearance, the longest active streak in the NBA and tied for the second-longest run in league history. The Spurs 2018 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.