SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (July 5, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced a five-game 2017 preseason schedule that includes three home contests. The 2017-18 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.



The Spurs will tip off the 2017 preseason campaign in Sacramento, facing the Kings on Monday, Oct. 2. The Kings will then travel to San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 6 for the Spurs preseason home opener, followed by two more games at the AT&T Center as the Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Oct. 8 and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Silver and Black will conclude the preseason schedule on the road with a Texas showdown against the Houston Rockets on Friday, Oct. 13. All preseason games will be aired live on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening calling the action.



Preseason tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (210) 225-TEAM or at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days five hours prior to tip off.



To accommodate demand, additional seating areas have been opened to season ticket buyers for the 2017-18 season. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050.