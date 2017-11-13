SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2017 HOLIDAY DEALS



SAN ANTONIO (November 13, 2017) – San Antonio Spurs Starting 5 Holiday Plans, presented by H-E-B, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. For the first time ever, fans will be able to select any five games between Nov. 20 and Feb. 3 to purchase at a discounted package price. Starting 5 Holiday Plan purchasers will also receive a Spurs-branded KODI tumbler courtesy of H-E-B while supplies last. Visit Spurs.com/HolidayPlans or call 210-444-5050 to purchase.



Fans can also take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 24 and Nov. 27 at Spurs.com and the Spurs Fan Shop. Tickets purchased on Spurs.com on Nov. 27 will be fee free for Cyber Monday, with 50 percent off all November-through-January games and 25 percent off all February-through-April games while supplies last. Individual suite tickets will also be available for just $199 each.



Early shoppers can find great Black Friday deals on gear for every Spurs fan in store at the Spurs Fan Shop on Nov. 24. All merchandise, except for Nike on-court gear and Nike jerseys, will be 50 percent off from 7–8 a.m., 40 percent off from 8–9 a.m., 30 percent off from 9–10 a.m., and 20 percent off from 10 a.m. until close. Shoppers will also be treated to special appearances from The Spurs Coyote, the Spurs Silver Dancers, and San Antonio Rampage mascot T-Bone on Black Friday.



Cyber Monday on SpursFanShop.com will include 25 percent off of Nike gear (excludes jerseys), 35 percent off of headwear and the latest 2017 items, and 40-60 percent off of nearly everything else storewide. Spurs Season Ticket Members will also receive free shipping.

