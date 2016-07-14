SAN ANTONIO SIGNS RYAN ARCIDIACONO

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Arcidiacono, 6-3/188, played four seasons at Villanova University. In his final season, he helped guide the Wildcats to the 2016 NCAA Championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 NCAA Final Four after scoring 16 points and setting up the game-winning three-pointer in the championship game. He was named Second Team All-BIG EAST after averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 32.1 minutes while shooting .445 (165-371) from the field, .394 (76-193) from three-point range and .836 (92-110) from the foul line. He leaves Villanova as the only player in school history to record 1,500-plus points and 500-plus assists, while guiding the Wildcats to a 117-27 (.813) record over the course of his four-year career.



As a junior, Arcidiacono was named the 2015 BIG EAST Player of the Year co-recipient (Providence’s Kris Dunn). For his collegiate career he averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 31.9 minutes while shooting .397 (487-1,228) from the field, .358 (261-729) from long range and .800 (369-461) from the free throw line.



Arcidiacono is currently playing on the Spurs 2016 NBA Summer League team, where he’s averaging 2.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes in seven total games between Las Vegas and Utah.