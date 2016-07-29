SAN ANTONIO SIGNS PATRICIO GARINO

SAN ANTONIO (July 29, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Patricio “Pato” Garino. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Garino, 6-6/210, spent the past four seasons at George Washington University. In his final season, he helped guide the Colonials to the 2016 NIT Championship and was named to the All-Tournament Team. He earned Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team and the All-Conference Second Team honors after averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.37 steals in 32.0 minutes, while shooting .510 (203-398) from the field and .430 (58-135) from three-point range.



Garino was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team in each of his final three seasons. For his collegiate career he averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.71 steals in 30.1 minutes while shooting .508 (567-1,1167) from the field and .364 (102-280) from long range. He ranks third in school history on George Washington’s career steals list (219) and is 11th all-time in scoring (1,536 points).



A native of Mar del Plata, Argentina, Garino is a member of the Argentinian National Team and is a currently preparing for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He represented Argentina at the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship where the team won the silver medal.



Garino played on the Orlando Magic’s 2016 NBA Summer League team, where he averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.00 steals in 30.7 minutes over three games.

