SAN ANTONIO SIGNS FIRST ROUND PICK DEJOUNTE MURRAY

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016)- The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed Dejounte Murray. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

The Spurs selected Murray with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6-5/170 lb. guard recently completed his freshman season at the University of Washington, where he averaged 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.82 steals in 33.5 minutes while starting all 34 games. The former Huskies guard was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, leading all Pac-12 freshmen in points, assists and steals, while finishing second in the conference in rebounds. He scored in double figures in 26 contests, including 10 with at least 20 points and two with 30-or-more, and set a new school record for assists by a freshman, finishing the season with 151 helpers.

Originally from Seattle, Murray was one of two freshmen to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season, along with LSU's Ben Simmons.

Murray is currently playing on the Spurs Summer League team and is averaging 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.8 minutes through five games.