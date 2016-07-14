SAN ANTONIO SIGNS DAVIS BERTANS

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Davis Bertans. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Bertans, 6-10/210, was selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Indiana before San Antonio acquired his draft rights, along with Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and Erazem Lorbek, from the Pacers on draft night in 2011.



The 23-year-old played the last two seasons with Laboral Kutxa (2014-16) in the First Division of the Spanish League. Last season he played in 22 games and averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 24.2 minutes while shooting .416 (42-101) from three-point range. Bertans also made 15 Euroleague appearances, averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes while shooting .474 (27-57) from long distance.



Prior to joining Laboral Kutxa, Bertans spent three seasons with BC Partizan Belgrade (2011-14) in the Serbian League. He also played two seasons with Union Olimpia in Slovenia (2009-11) after playing on a variety of levels in Latvia. Bertans has been part of the Latvian National Team since 2011.