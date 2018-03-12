SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 12, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White has helped Austin go 15-4 in his 19 total appearances, averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.26 steals and 1.16 blocks in 27.0 minutes. Most recently assigned to Austin on March 4, the former Colorado Buffalo help the Spurs win both games in their back-to-back homestand this past weekend. White tallied 26 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in 26 minutes against the Reno Bighorns on March 9 before posting 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 25 minutes against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on March 10.

The first year guard is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with San Antonio.