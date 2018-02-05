SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 5, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Most recently assigned to Austin on Feb. 1, White scored a team-high 28 points to along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks in 33 minutes against the Memphis Hustle. The Spurs rookie then posted 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in 33 minutes in a win over the Texas Legends.

White has helped Austin go 10-3 in his 13 total appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.08 blocks in 26.2 minutes. The first year guard is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes in seven games with San Antonio.