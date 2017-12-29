SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 29, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Most recently assigned on Dec. 27, White posted 12 points (6-12 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 block to help Austin defeat the Lakeland Magic 98-96 last night.

White has helped Austin go 5-2 in his seven total appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.00 blocks in 23.5 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes in seven games with San Antonio.