SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 26, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



Most recently assigned on Dec. 17, White helped Austin go 2-1 in its last three games by averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.3 minutes. White has appeared in six total games with Austin, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.00 blocks in 22.3 minutes.



The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes in seven games with San Antonio.

