SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DAVIS BERTANS, BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS



SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 14, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In Austin's season opener yesterday against the Oklahoma City Blue, Bertans scored a game-high 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 36 minutes. Forbes posted 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 35 minutes, while Murray registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals in 37 minutes.