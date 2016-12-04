SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DAVIS BERTANS FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 4, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Davis Bertans from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Bertans posted 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block in 33 minutes last night against the Salt Lake City Stars. He is now averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting .400 (8-20) from long range in 34.5 minutes in two total games with Austin.



The native of Latvia is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting .455 (15-33) from beyond the arc in 11.6 minutes in 16 appearances with San Antonio this season.

