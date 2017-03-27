SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DAVIS BERTANS AND BRYN FORBES FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 27, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Davis Bertans and guard Bryn Forbes from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In their one game on assignment with Austin, a 125-109 win over the Oklahoma City Blue yesterday, Bertans registered 8 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 23 minutes, while Forbes posted 16 points and 7 assists in 31 minutes.



In four appearances with Austin this season, Bertans has averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.75 blocks and 1.75 steals in 30.9 minutes. In 19 games, Forbes holds averages of 23.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.32 steals in 35.5 minutes for San Antonio's D-League affiliate.



Bertans is averaging 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting .394 (54-137) from beyond the arc in 11.6 minutes in 58 appearances with San Antonio, while Forbes is averaging 1.7 points in 6.3 minutes in his 27 games played this season.



Both players will be available to play for San Antonio tonight when the Spurs host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m. CDT.