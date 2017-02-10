SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRYN FORBES FROM AUSTIN SPURS​

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Bryn Forbes from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Forbes recorded 22 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 block in 35 minutes yesterday to help Austin to a 115-109 win over the Texas Legends. The Michigan State product is now averaging 22.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.38 steals in 36.3 minutes while shooting .407 (35-86) from beyond the arc over 13 total games with Austin.



The rookie guard has played in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 5.0 minutes.