SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 4, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guards Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Forbes led the team in scoring tallying 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in 34 minutes last night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The first year guard is now averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.42 steals while shooting .403 (31-77) from beyond the arc in 36.4 minutes over 12 total games with Austin.



Murray posted 19 points, a game-high 8 assists and 7 rebounds in 40 minutes during last night’s victory over the Vipers. In 14 total games with the Austin Spurs, the rookie guard is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.00 steals and shooting .463 (99-214) from the field in 35.1 minutes of action.



Forbes has played in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 5.0 minutes, while Murray is averaging 3.9 points and 1.1 assists in 8.3 minutes over 27 contests with six starts for the Silver and Black.



Both players will be available for San Antonio tonight as they take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

