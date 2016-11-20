SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 20, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guards Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray from the the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In his most recent appearance with Austin, Forbes recorded 17 points, including a game-winning 3-point buzzer beater in overtime to give the Spurs a 109-106 win over Erie yesterday evening. In two appearances with Austin, Forbes is averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 36.3 minutes.

Murray posted 16 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in 36 minutes in yesterday's win. He's played in three games for Austin this season, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.30 assists in 35.6 minutes.