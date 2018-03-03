SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRANDON PAUL AND DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 3, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guards Brandon Paul and Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White scored a season-high 38 points to go along with 7 assists, 6 rebounds 2 steals and 2 blocks in 33 minutes last night, while Paul added 12 points and 4 assists to help Austin earn a 123-112 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Paul has now appeared in two games with Austin this season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.50 steals in 29.6 minutes. White is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.1 minutes, helping Austin go 12-4 in his 16 total appearances.

Both in their first season with San Antonio, Paul has seen action in 53 games with averages of 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes, while White is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with the Silver and Black.