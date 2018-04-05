SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (April 5, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White recently helped Austin advance to the 2018 NBA G League Western Conference Finals, leading the team with 20 points to go along with 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 30 minutes in a 117-91 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on April 2. In his first year, White helped Austin go 18-6 in his 24 regular season appearances, averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.29 steals and 1.17 blocks in 28.2 minutes.

The first year guard is averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 17 games with San Antonio.

The Austin Spurs host the South Bay Lakers in the Western Conference Finals tonight at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN News.