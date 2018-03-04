SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 4, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White scored a season-high 38 points to go along with 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 33 minutes to help Austin earn a 123-112 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on March 2. He is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.1 minutes, helping Austin go 12-4 in his 16 total appearances.

The first year guard is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with the Silver and Black.

White will be available for Austin today when the Spurs host the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at 3 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.