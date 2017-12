SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



White has appeared in six total games with Austin, averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.00 blocks in 22.3 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes in seven games with San Antonio.