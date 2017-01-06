SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In 11 games with Austin, Murray is averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.00 steals in 34.2 minutes. The rookie guard has appeared in 18 games for San Antonio with two starts, averaging 2.4 points in 5.6 minutes.



Murray will be available for Austin tonight when they visit the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Tonight’s Spurs-Vipers game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.